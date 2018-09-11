Zacks Investment Research Lowers Drive Shack (DS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Shares of DS stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.75 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

