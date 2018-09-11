Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Sell

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond bought 12,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,524.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 176,376 shares in the company, valued at $793,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 59.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 147,384 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.