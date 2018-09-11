Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Presidio (PSDO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Presidio, Inc. provides information technology services. The Company offers enterprise-class solutions, including advanced networking, data analytics and center modernization, hybrid and multi-cloud, cyber risk management, and enterprise mobility as well as a broad suite of professional services, including strategy, consulting, design and implementation. It serves healthcare, education, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing and distribution and energy and utilities sectors. Presidio, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Presidio in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Presidio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Presidio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Presidio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Presidio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Presidio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of PSDO opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. Presidio has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.81 million. Presidio had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Presidio will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Presidio in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Presidio by 49.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Presidio in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Presidio in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

