Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) to Announce $5.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $20.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $21.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.48.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total value of $24,495,167.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 553,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,351,782.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,432 shares of company stock worth $96,485,427 in the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,819,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,011,000 after acquiring an additional 718,144 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,673,000 after acquiring an additional 391,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,927,000 after acquiring an additional 203,306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,447,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165,627 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $395.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $477.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

