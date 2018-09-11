Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). Evoke Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

In related news, major shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.30% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $3.22 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

