Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $2.75. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.92 to $116.68 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 105.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 34.2% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,993. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

