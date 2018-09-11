Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. AGCO posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 123.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. AGCO has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

