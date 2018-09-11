YY Inc (YY) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.40% of YY worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YY by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,594,000 after purchasing an additional 513,995 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in YY by 667.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 496,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432,204 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in YY by 153.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 220,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in YY by 111.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,778,000 after purchasing an additional 209,483 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in YY by 67.4% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 367,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. YY Inc has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.79.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on YY from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

