Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Angela Ai Sells 4,529 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yum China stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

