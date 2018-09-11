Xcel Energy (XEL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE:XEL opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 150,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

