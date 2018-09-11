Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Petros Dermetzis Sells 3,743 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,743 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $541,499.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Petros Dermetzis sold 9,510 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,218,135.90.

WDAY opened at $143.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workday Inc has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Workday to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Workday by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 395,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Workday by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Workday by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

