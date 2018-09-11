WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

