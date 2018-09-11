WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (DFE) Holdings Lifted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (BMV:DFE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.70% of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 850,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

DFE stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd has a 1-year low of $1,100.50 and a 1-year high of $1,462.50.

