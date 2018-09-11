Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,802 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,636,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,544,000 after acquiring an additional 183,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,067,000.

Several research firms have commented on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

