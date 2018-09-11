Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Alliance Bancorporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9026508399882 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Shares of WAL opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Vice Chairman Dale Gibbons purchased 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $119,049.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 185,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,319.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,785.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

