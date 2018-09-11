Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Position in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,419,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNY. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

