Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.70% of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

NYSE:ETG opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.