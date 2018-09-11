Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ScanSource (SCSC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) recently:

9/6/2018 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2018 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

8/29/2018 – ScanSource had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2018 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2018 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/18/2018 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

8/4/2018 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SCSC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Get ScanSource Inc alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ScanSource by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ScanSource by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.