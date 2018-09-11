Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $135,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

NYSE:WMT opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,308,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $109,926,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $567,083,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 653,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $54,882,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,968,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,062,152 shares of company stock worth $639,573,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

