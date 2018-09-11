Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €203.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale set a €216.00 ($251.16) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €194.81 ($226.52).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €136.38 ($158.58) on Monday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 12-month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12-month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

