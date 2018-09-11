Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded at Standpoint Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. ValuEngine downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

VOD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 159,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,507. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 62,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 62,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

