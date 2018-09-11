Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded at Standpoint Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. ValuEngine downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.
VOD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 159,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,507. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.