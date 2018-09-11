Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $201.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are encouraged by Vertex’s dominance in the cystic fibrosis (CF) market. Consistent increase in eligible patient population for Vertex’s CF drugs, Kalydeco & Orkambi, is driving sales growth. Vertex’s third CF medicine Symdeko, a tezacaftor/ivacaftor combo was approved in the United States in February and is off to a strong start with an EU launch scheduled in the second half. Symdeko is expected to be a significant contributor to growth in 2018. Vertex’s CF pipeline is also accelerating rapidly. Studies on Vertex’s triple combination CF regimens are moving fast. The CF triple-pill regimes are crucial for long-term growth, as these have the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competitive pressure is rising in the CF market with many other companies developing triple combo CF medicines.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.52.

Shares of VRTX opened at $179.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 224.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $686,612.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,320.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,790 shares of company stock worth $33,615,981 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

