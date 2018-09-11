VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,135,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF worth $773,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter valued at $159,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 514.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

BMV:BNDX opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.