Valvoline Inc (VVV) Receives $24.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $151,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.