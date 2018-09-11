ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $93.20 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,678,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,510,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $533,182.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,970.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,972,823 shares of company stock valued at $142,470,394. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

