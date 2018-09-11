ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.31.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $93.20 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,678,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,510,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $533,182.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,970.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,972,823 shares of company stock valued at $142,470,394. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
