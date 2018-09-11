ValueAct Holdings L.P. Has $1.27 Billion Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 11.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $1,265,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Seagate Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 946,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,207,648 shares of company stock valued at $322,103,805 and have sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

