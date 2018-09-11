Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Stake Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.43% of Universal Insurance worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 45.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $209.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,141 shares in the company, valued at $50,938,612.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,705 shares of company stock worth $6,329,449 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

