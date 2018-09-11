Union Bankshares Corp Sells 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,330.00 target price (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,456.00 target price (up previously from $1,234.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,313.72.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,175.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $924.51 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

