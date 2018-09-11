Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever NV (EPA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.58 ($59.98).

Shares of AMS UNIA opened at €43.30 ($50.35) on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

