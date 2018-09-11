Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Capital One Financial cut Ultra Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Alliance Securities cut Ultra Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ultra Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.63.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. Ultra Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 2,751.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,267,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,337,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,881,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 708,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 75.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 662,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.