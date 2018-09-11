Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Holdings Lifted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,674 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Two Harbors Investment worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 193,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 444,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.28. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

