TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 30,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,647,900.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Martin Babinec sold 26,371 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,448,559.03.

On Monday, July 9th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,649,700.00.

NYSE:TNET opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 2.39. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

