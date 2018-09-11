TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 30,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 7th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,647,900.00.
- On Friday, July 6th, Martin Babinec sold 26,371 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,448,559.03.
- On Monday, July 9th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,649,700.00.
NYSE:TNET opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 2.39. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
