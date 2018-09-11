TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). TransGlobe Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

