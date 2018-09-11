Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,261 put options on the company. This is an increase of 925% compared to the typical volume of 123 put options.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $6,858,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren M. Sabella sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $163,114.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,444 shares of company stock valued at $33,746,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.