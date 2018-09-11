TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 1,363.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

