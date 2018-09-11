Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 66,747 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25,283.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $227,505,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,141,000. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,250. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.