TopBuild Corp (BLD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,314,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TopBuild worth $416,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TopBuild by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $605.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.43 million. equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,375,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

