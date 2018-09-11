Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $627,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $12,302,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $1,139,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at $35,844,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,175 shares of company stock valued at $17,130,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

