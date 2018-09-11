Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 160,405 Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $183,922.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of CBB opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a P/E ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.33.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cincinnati Bell’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

