Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $300.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.50 and a 1-year high of $261.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $4,951,140.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,609 shares of company stock valued at $25,501,826. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.