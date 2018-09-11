TheStreet Lowers Landec (LNDC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNDC. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Landec had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Landec’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landec by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Landec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

