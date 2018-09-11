The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 61,726.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 350,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,632,000 after acquiring an additional 141,214 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.61 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,487 shares of company stock worth $5,838,391 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.