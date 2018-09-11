The Ensign Group (ENSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.13.

ENSG opened at $36.30 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,487 shares of company stock worth $5,838,391 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $16,497,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,877.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,738 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 151.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

