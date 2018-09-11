Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $783.03 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00020461 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinone, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00290581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00149711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000218 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 763,306,930 coins and its circulating supply is 607,489,041 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.