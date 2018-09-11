Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.70.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,302 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.