Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.
TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.70.
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.96.
In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,302 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
