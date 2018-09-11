Tenzing Global Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Yelp makes up approximately 14.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.78% of Yelp worth $25,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,720 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Aegis downgraded Yelp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $610,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,803 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.43, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.31. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

