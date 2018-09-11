Teleflex (TFX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $279.00.

“We hosted investor meetings in Montreal with TFX’s CEO and Relations last week. We come away from the meetings with increased confidence in TFX’s 2H18 outlook, we see several potential sources of upside in 2019, and believe that the margin story remains intact. We view TFX as a key long-term holding given its sustainable above-peer revenue and EPS growth and, given its post-2Q18 share price decline, we are upgrading TFX to Strong Buy from Buy.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $252.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $226.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $1,464,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.56 per share, with a total value of $237,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,035.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,593. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 80.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

