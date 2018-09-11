Telecom Italia (TI) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TI. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.36.

TI opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Italia in the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Italia by 37.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,690 shares in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

