Taubman Centers (TCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taubman Centers earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0742201947582 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Taubman Centers stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

TCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

