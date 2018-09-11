TAL Education Group (TAL) Stake Lowered by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499,180 shares during the period. TAL Education Group comprises 0.6% of Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

